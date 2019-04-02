FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fairburn officer is in the hospital after being run over by a car early Monday morning at the Holiday Inn off I-85 and the man who hit him is still at large.

The officer has been identified as Levar Sims.

Chief Anthony Bazydlo said Sims is out of surgery and communicating well.

Fairburn police officer Levar Sims was run over by a suspect in a a hotel parking lot on Feb. 4, 2019. He has undergone surgery and is communicating, police officials said.

Fairburn Police Department

The incident happened around 2 a.m. when Sims and another officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call in a hotel parking lot. Officials said the man was asleep when they approached the car and they could smell alcohol and marijuana in the car.

11Alive obtained Sim's body cam video. It shows him walking up to a burgundy F-250 on the passengers' side and open the car door. In the video, Sims can be heard asking the man if he had a room at the Holiday Inn. The man did not answer and the officer asked if he had any weapons. The man said no and Sims asked him to step out of the car.

As Sims walked around the front of the truck, the suspect jumped back in the car, the police body cam video showed. Sims rushed back to the open passenger side door and the man put the car in reverse and drove over Sims.

Fairburn Police said the suspect backed into another car before running over Sims and speeding away.

suspect as 33-year-old Taurean McShan from Memphis, TN.

Taurean McShan

Fairburn Police Department

Police found the burgundy F-250 on Peggy Lane in Tyrone, Georgia --which is just across the county line from where this incident originally happened. They are using canines and helicopters to find McShan.

MORE NEWS

Cloudy skies and Warm Temps this Week

Mass Exodus Monday - What you need to know to get home from Super Bowl LII

Police looking for violent armed robbery suspect

