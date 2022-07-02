Fairfield County buses resume normal operations after catalytic converter thefts

The thefts put a dent in the system's wallet and operation of normal routes, according to authorities.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Transit System has resumed normal operations and is working to improve security after catalytic converters were stolen from eight of their buses in January.

The thefts put a dent in the system's wallet and operation of normal routes, according to authorities.

The price to fix each bust costs about $700, according to Fairfield County Transit Director Diana White. The total cost to repair all the buses was over $5,000.

In addition to the time and cost to fix the buses, the agency had to scramble to adjust in order to provide service that the community counts on. While five backup buses were available, routes had to be combined within the county.

"It hurts me to tell someone we can not take them to their appointment," White said. White said that was her biggest fear when she learned of the thefts. However, the winter storm paused normal operations that day. "It would have been a mess if we had a regular day," White said.

Now, moving forward and improving security is the goal.

The agency has installed cables on the buses, and they are looking into a special lighting system on several of the poles surrounding the building.

Sadly, there were no surveillance cameras in place at the time of the theft so there is no video to help identify suspects.

White is asking anyone who knows anything about the thefts to come forward.

