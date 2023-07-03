Fairfield County Coroner identifies Lake Wateree drowning victim

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has released the name of a 25-year-old man who drowned at Lake Wateree on Saturday, July 1.
Officials were called to the scene near Ridgeway on Saturday where Marquavious Sanders, of Great Falls, was fishing with family. Sanders went into the water to retrieve fishing equipment when he went under water. Family members and bystanders were able to recover Sanders from the water and began CPR until EMS arrived at the scene.
Sanders was transported to MUSC Fairfield Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead.
The Fairfield County Coroner's Office is investigating the accident.