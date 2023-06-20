Person who died on Lake Wateree Sunday identified by Fairfield County Coroner

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified the person who died at Lake Wateree on Sunday afternoon, June 18, 2023.
The coroner's office responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. Sunday after a man swimming with his family went under water and did not resurface. Emergency responders searched the area for the man and finally recovered the body of 37-year-old Johnny Mack Simmons, of Winnsboro, about an hour and a half later.
Simmons was transported to Fairfield County Coroner's Office where an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
The incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.