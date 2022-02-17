Fairfield County deputies investigate deadly shooting

The shooting is still under investigations, though the sheriff's office believes all suspects are in custody.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County investigators say that all suspects appear to be in custody following a deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report filed by responding deputies, the incident occurred just before 6 p.m., having been called in as a shooting with a victim in the area of Columbia Road and 7th Street.

The investigation began behind a nearby barbershop but expanded to Railroad Avenue where investigators were told the actual shooting may have taken place.

Authorities immediately saw one person running on the railroad tracks. As the reporting deputy crossed the tracks, the suspect then crossed back over. The deputy lost sight of the person, but he was later spotted by a neighbor in a vehicle near the intersection of 10th and Birch streets. The deputy ultimately arrested the subject.

Another suspect was also taken into custody and a black Gen 5 Glock 19 gun was found in the immediate area, investigators said.

While the report makes no further mention of the gunshot victim, the case is being investigated as murder or nonnegligent manslaughter. No motive has been provided at this point.