Hunting club break-in leads to search for potentially armed suspect in Fairfield County

Authorities say the man broke into a hunting club building near River Road and may have taken a gun from the location.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has cleared a break-in scene but deputies are still looking for a man who may be responsible - and could be armed.

According to Sheriff Will Montgomery, deputies were called to the area of River Drive just before 8 a.m. to reports of a break-in at a hunting club's building.

Investigators temporarily closed off the area of River Road and Rocky Point Circle as they searched for the suspect whom they believed may have still been in the area. Sheriff Montgomery said they believe the suspect may have taken a shotgun that is unaccounted for. So, as a precaution, his department has alerted the immediate community to be on the lookout.

In a mobile alert to the Longtown area, the suspect was described only as a male in all-black clothing that appeared to be motorcycle gear with an unspecified logo. The sheriff's office urged residents in the immediate area that if they saw someone matching the description, to remain inside, lock their doors and call 911.

However, Sheriff Montgomery said that after an extensive search of the area, deputies were unable to find the man. He's believed to have left the area. The sheriff said they are now looking for an Orange 1980s model Jeep CJ7 with no top that may be in the Kershaw County area. It has a license plate reading UGF-990.