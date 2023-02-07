Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office investigating double murder

The murders happened around 1 a.m. on March Lane, according to deputies.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies say they are investigating a double-homicide.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Marsh Lane, in the Hwy 215 South area of Fairfield County, shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon their arrival, deputies say they found 2 deceased individuals.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) crime scene unit was requested to assist with the investigation. No further information was immediately available.

"As we are in the very early stages of this investigation, it is still very fluid and we are very limited on what information that we can provide at this time,: Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: