Fairfield County search leads deputies to meth, fentanyl; Mitford man arrested

Sheriff Will Montgomery said the arrest was significant amid recent overdoses in the Mitford community.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Fairfield County man has been arrested on charges tied to methamphetamine and fentanyl following a search on Tuesday.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested David "Dusty" Yoder Jr. after a warranted search of his Mitford area home on Heritage Road. During the investigation, deputies found "quantities" of meth and fentanyl. Yoder was charged with trafficking methamphetamine - a third offense, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl - also a third offense.

Sheriff Will Montgomery said Yoder's arrest was made all the more important due to multiple drug overdoses in the county over the last few months - many in the Mitford community.

"Methamphetamine is bad enough, but fentanyl is another level of added danger to our citizens," Montgomery said. "With the amount of overdoses occurring across our nation due to fentanyl, it is extremely important to identify these drug dealers as soon as possible and take action when appropriate."