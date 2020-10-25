Fairfield deputies investigating 'suspicious' death after man found shot, killed

The man was found off Highway 215 near Clark Bridge Road, investigators say.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday.

According to Capt. Dunstan Padgett, their office received a call around 8:57 p.m. about a person laying down beside his vehicle off Highway 215 near Clark Bridge Road.

Deputies arrived on scene, checked him out and observed he had been shot, Padgett said.

Their office is now investigating the incident as 'suspicious.'

There are no persons of interest at this time.