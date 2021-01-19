Orangeburg sheriff warns of fake security forms

The letter claims to need residents' security information in the event of a resident's absence, such as a vacation.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a fake letter and form that asks residents about security on their property.

Officials say area residents have received unsolicited letters, claiming to be from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, that asks for security information at their home. The letter claims to need the security information in the event of a resident's absence, such as a vacation.

Authorities say it isn't clear how the subjects are supposed to receive the completed or form or information since it uses the correct addresses and phone numbers for the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the perpetrators could stop back by to check the mailboxes they targeted.

If you have any information about the letters, you are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: