SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two more lawsuits have been filed against Academy Sports by the families of Todd Kohlhepp’s victims.

The families of Charlie Carver and Meagan Coxie filed lawsuits August 23, 2019.

In August 2019, Cindy Coxie, mother of Johnny Coxie, was granted permission to sue Academy Sports.

She said the store broke federal gun sale laws by selling Dustin Lawson five weapons in a 10-month period.

The lawsuit said his choice of weapons, use of cash and nervous behavior were all red flags.

Lawson would later sell those guns to Kohlhepp.

Kohlhepp's arrest came when Kala Brown, a missing woman from Anderson, was found chained up on Kohlhepp's expansive Woodruff property.

The discovery put Kohlhepp in custody and a series of closed cases followed as he racked up seven murder charges.

Brown was found Nov. 3, 2016 amid a 96-acre property off Wofford Road in Woodruff.

She was missing for two months with her boyfriend Charlie David Carver. After her rescue, investigators found Carver's body buried in a shallow grave.

Also there were the bodies of Spartanburg County Johnny Coxie and Meagan McCraw Coxie.

During later interviews with investigators, Kohlhepp said he had bought the Woodruff property to turn into his dream home and not his "killing field."

He also confessed to being the sole shooter responsible for the four murders at Superbike Motorsports off Parris Bridge Road.

There, law enforcement found the bodies of Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas, Beverly Guy and Chris Sherbert.

