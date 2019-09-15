SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a Family Dollar and forced employees to the ground.

Officers say the man went into the Liberty Street store around 9:15 Friday. Police say he had a handgun and demanded money from employees. During the crime, officer say he forced two employees to lie down on the floor.

He then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.

WLTX