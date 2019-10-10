Despite charges, the family of the woman who died after being run over by a JTA bus has been left shattered.

"The 12-year-old girl wants her mom back," said the family's attorney, Randy Reep.

The driver of the bus, Jean Silney, is now facing charges of manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges. Police say Silney did not help the victim, Jeannie Rozar, when her arm got stuck in the door as she was getting off the bus. Police said he sped off with her arm still trapped in the door and ultimately she was run over.

Police said surveillance video showed Rozar and Silney got into an argument about the bus schedule.

Reep says his team is doing everything they can to minimize the negative impact this loss will have on Rozar's 12-year-old daughter. He is in charge of Rozar's estate and her financial future.

He said they are working on the child's well-being during this difficult time.

“There’s a 12-year-old child who deserves all the care, treatment, and affection that she can get having lost, really, her mother, for the remainder of her life,” he said.

Reep also says the criminal case against Silney could either have no effect or a positive effect on a separate financial case. He added, however, what it doesn't do is return the mother to this child.