COLUMBIA, S.C. — A family is looking for answers after their two children were shot inside their home Wednesday night, one remains in the hospital, and the other died from his injuries.

Now the childrens' family is hoping someone will come forward with answers.

"Fortnite was his favorite, well, I might say football was his favorite," Knowledge Sims' Grandmother Karen Morris said.

Seven-year-old Knowledge Sims is described as a football player, a student at Burton Pack Elementary and a brother. He was a young boy loved by many and now he is gone.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, someone opened fire inside Knowledge's home.

Both Knowledge and his 13-year-old sister, Adontis, were shot. Knowledge was killed. His sister remains in the hospital.

Morris was also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

"I sat in the chair and then all of a sudden bullets just started coming,I mean just ever where, the walls, the glass was broken," Morris said.

"I just want justice," Knowledge's Aunt Jasmine Sanders said. "Nobody deserves that and that person still being out here walking around among us that's scary. If you can shoot into a house that is full of women and children, you have no heart and should be behind bars."

Now Knowledge's family just wants answers and is hopeful someone will come forward with information.

"It's hard, but we forgive you. We forgive you that you took something from us so precious, even though you took something so precious from us," Knowledge's Aunt Fhallan Brooks said. "He didn't even get to experience life, he will never get married, have his first child, graduate high school. We'll never see those things. You robbed us. But even through all this tragedy, we still forgive you. But we want you to do what is right. What if this was your mother, your sister, your grandmother begging and pleading?"

Knowledge would have turned eight-years-old next month.

Justice for knowledge organized by Jasmine Sanders Words can't adequately describe the heartbreak and anguish we feel as a family losing Knowledge so suddenly. He was an incredible son, brother, and nephew and had such a bright future ahead of him. We will forever cherish and miss him.

