COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Terrell Sims spoke out on Thursday about the death of their brother one day after his alleged killer was arrested.

Twenty-nine-year-old Taylor Wardlaw was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder. Police say Sims was shot several times.

Wardlow, who was his girlfriend, reported Sims missing on Dec. 22.

Terrell's twin sister Marcella Jones told News19 she never saw his death coming. However, she said the arrest brings closure.

“I mean, I'm hurting but, at the end of the day, I feel at peace,” said Jones.

Sims' oldest sister Rose Sims said they're mourning their brother.

“It just hurts. The way it happened,” said Sims. "We didn't really see this coming, you know, what I'm saying? Not before Christmas, you know?"

According to his sisters, the couple was together for several years and has a one-year-old child. Sims leaves behind three other children as well.

Instead of thinking about how he died, Sims' sisters said they're choosing to remember how he lived.

“We have so many good memories. And I know my brother was a tough person; he wouldn't want us crying,” said Jones.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: 29 y/o Taylor Wardlaw is charged with the fatal shooting of a male acqaintance she reported as missing. Here's the news release about the discovery & murder investigation: https://t.co/H7SzT58VOf pic.twitter.com/cTKmg14mJk — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 7, 2022

Sims recalled her brother's positive attitude and disposition.

"If he was having a bad day, or he was going for something, you know, he always tried to put a smile on his face,” said Sims.

Though the past two weeks have been hard, the sisters are grateful an arrest has been made.

“You know, you sit there and think about how many cases people be going missing, and they'll never get their case solved, you know, and the fact that they was able to find justice for him is a blessing,” said Sims.