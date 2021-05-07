Knoxville Police said Kyle went missing from Wilson Road and that her last verified sighting was June 18. Investigators have reason to believe she's in danger.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It's been nearly a month since a 26-year-old Knoxville woman was heard from or seen.

Knoxville Police said Desheena Kyle went missing from Wilson Road and that her last verified sighting was June 18.

Investigators have strong reason to believe she could be in danger and has been harmed. However, her whereabouts remain unknown and the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Police arrested her ex-boyfriend earlier in July after police crisis negotiators responded to his home in Northwest Knoxville on a warrant for drug charges. He had previously been charged with assaulting Kyle in the past, and her family said he had been stalking her before she disappeared.

Kyle's family is hoping someone out there knows something about her disappearance and is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

"I can't believe I'm looking at my baby's pictures out here like this. She's really missing," said Kyle's grandmother, Betty Turner-Deas.

June 25 was Kyle's 26th birthday. It also marked the first time her family hadn't heard from her.

"This is the first time since she's been born that I haven't talked to her on her birthday," said Turner-Deas.

Kyle's aunt, Rita Turner, said she tried numerous times that day to make contact, but came up short.

She said friends say they last spoke to Kyle two days before her birthday, while KPD confirms the last verified sighting was days before that.

"What we do know is that this is so unlike her. We know that she's either in a ton of distress or she's in danger," said Turner.

Kyle's family is grieving.

"We never though it would happen to us but we're living in it right now and it's a total nightmare," said Turner-Deas. "My whole soul is broken, I need to find out where she is. Does someone have her? Is she ok? Is she not okay?"

On July 5, family and friends prayed for an answer and for Kyle to return home. Dozens gathered releasing balloons in her honor and passing out flyers with her picture.

"Please give us info on Desheena, please. We love her so much, words can't describe how much we love her," said Turner-Deas.

They're relying on faith and each other's support to get by.