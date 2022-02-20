x
Crime

Family protests killing of Black man by South Carolina officer

Robert Junior Langley was killed Feb. 6 after investigators said he rolled through a stop sign and led Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard on a chase.
Credit: (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP)
Attorney Bakari Sellers, right, representing the family of Robert Langley, speaks outside the Georgetown County Judicial Center on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Georgetown, S.C.

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — The family of a Black man who now faces charges has marched to honor his life and protest his death. 

More than 50 people marched down Main Street in the small town of Hemingway in a call for justice as part of the “Stop Killing Us March.” 

Forty-six-year-old Robert Junior Langley was killed Feb. 6 after investigators said he rolled through a stop sign and led Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard on a chase.

Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the killing and faces two to 30 years in prison if convicted.

