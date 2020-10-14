One person injured in north Columbia shooting

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Farrow Road around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person was injured in a shooting on Farrow Road Tuesday night.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they were dispatched to a shooting in the 5600 block of Farrow Road around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon their arrival, deputies learned one person had driven themselves to the hospital with a gun shot would to the upper body.

Deputies say they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is not a threat to the public at this time.

Investigators say they do not have any vehicle or suspect information at this time, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: