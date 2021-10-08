Fatal hit and run along Clemson Road; driver arrested

Motorcyclist dies after hit and run along Clemson Road in Richland County.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) continues to investigate a three vehicle accident that left one person dead and another behind bars.

Troopers say it happened around 8:10 p.m., Thursday, October 7, on Clemson Road near Salusbury Lane in northeast Richland County.

Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Cherokee and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling westbound on Clemson Road in the right lane when they say the operator of the motorcycle struck the Jeep. The motorcyclist was ejected into the left lane and struck by a 2001 Honda Accord, also traveling westbound on Clemson Road. Troopers say the driver of the Accord did not stop.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Honda Accord that struck the victim was later found and arrested. Investigators say 62-year-old Yvette Gonzalez is charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.