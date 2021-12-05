Man hit and killed while riding bicycle in Sumter County, suspect wanted

DALZELL, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for help about a fatal hit and run where a man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle.
Officers said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday, May 10 on Charles Jackson Street near US 521 in Dalzell, in Sumter County.
Deputies said Patrick Drake, 59, of Dalzell, was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a Ford F-150 'Raptor' truck of an unknown color. The truck should have damage to the driver's side headlight.
Anyone with information about this incident or information about the driver can submit an anonymous tip by calling: SCHP at (803) 896-9621 or 1-8000-786-1501; or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.