Man hit and killed while riding bicycle in Sumter County, suspect wanted

59-year-old cyclist hit by truck near Dalzell

DALZELL, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for help about a fatal hit and run where a man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle.

Officers said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday, May 10 on Charles Jackson Street near US 521 in Dalzell, in Sumter County.

Deputies said Patrick Drake, 59, of Dalzell, was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a Ford F-150 'Raptor' truck of an unknown color. The truck should have damage to the driver's side headlight.