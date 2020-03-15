COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a fatal hit and run collision in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday, March 15, on Interstate 77, northbound at the 8-mile marker, just prior to the Garners Ferry Road exit in Richland County.

The suspect vehicle is of an unknown make and model, possibly red in color, with front end damage.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1504, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.