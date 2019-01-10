COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking the public for help in finding the driver of the tractor-trailer that hit and killed a motorcycle rider on I-20 Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:47 p.m. September 28 on I-20 westbound near Exit 63 (Bush River Road) in Lexington County.

SCHP is searching for a tractor-trailer with either a white or silver box trailer.

Jeffrey Hay Wurtz, 44, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday evening.

Wurtz had apparently laid down his 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle prior to being struck by the tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop.

If you have any information about the collision or the vehicle of interest, contact SCHP at (803) 737-8323 or 1-800-768-1501, or call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).