1 dead in Orangeburg County house fire

Mason Drive house fire occurred on Tuesday, June 27

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One person has died after a house fire in Orangeburg this week.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) reports crews responded to a call regarding a structural fire with entrapment on Mason Drive around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

When they got to the scene, firefighters found a one-and-one-half-story residence with heavy fire in a west-facing room with a window that failed to open. ODPS said outside conditions -- high temperatures and wind gusts up to 16 mph -- caused the fire inside the home to spread rapidly while ultimately leading to the collapse of the structure's roof.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control after about two hours. One person who was in the home died. The coroner's office has not yet identified that person.

One ODPS firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion by EMS at the scene.

The cause of the fire is listed as accidental at this time.