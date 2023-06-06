One dead in shooting on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia

The shooting happened at Hampton and Assembly Street around 4 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Assembly Street in downtown Columbia Tuesday has left one person dead.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Assembly Street.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said his officers were in the area and within one minute responded to the scene. A man was found with a gunshot wound and that victim died at the scene.

Other officers in area the detained a person a few blocks away who police believed was involved. That person is being interviewed by officers.

Police have not yet said what they believe led to the shooting but said there is no danger to the public.

One block of Assembly Street is blocked right now as officers continue their investigation.

Officers are rerouting traffic and you are asked to avoid the area.