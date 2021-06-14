Man found shot to death in car off Broad River Road in Columbia

Incident occurred late Sunday night on Longcreek Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are focusing on a homicide that occurred late Sunday evening off Broad River Road.

Responding to a call of shots fired around 11:40 p.m. June 13, deputies arriving at the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive found a vehicle with bullet holes in a parking lot. Inside of the vehicle was a man who had sustained injuries to his upper body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.