Fatal shooting early Friday leaves one dead in Manning

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office along with Officers from the Manning Police Department arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on August 7.

According to the report, early on Friday law enforcement responded to High Hills Lane in Manning and found a victim who had been shot.

Javon L. Smith, 22, was found by officers with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clarendon County Coroner.

Jeffery Weeks, 36, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Smith.

The investigation remains on-going and anyone with any additional information about this incident should contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.