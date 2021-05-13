Fatal shooting in Columbia ruled self-defense, no charges to be filed

Police say a man fatally shot a 23-year-old when he felt his brother was unsafe during an incident on May 11.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department says a fatal May 11 shooting at the Capri Apartments self-defense.

No charges will be filed in the case, according to CPD, after investigators deemed the fatal shooting self-defense under SC Code of Law Section: 16-11-440.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at the Capri Apartments on East Chapel Drive.

An investigation concluded that the 23-year-old deceased male was in a fight with the resident.

According to the report, the 23-year-old arrived at the apartment complex and started arguing with a man inside while armed with a gun. The brother of the man saw the incident happening and pushed his brother out of the way for safety, and fatally shot the suspect.

The two male victims inside the apartment called 9-1-1 immediately after the shooting and have been cooperative, according to investigators.