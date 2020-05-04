COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 29-year-old man early Sunday, April 5.

According to reports, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Green Tree Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived at the location near the Hollywood Hills neighborhood in North Columbia, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary information obtained as part of the investigation has revealed that a 29-year-old male showed up at the home on Green Tree Drive waving a pistol at a family gathering. Attempts made by several residents to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful.

A 32-year-old fired at the 29-year-old when he feared for the life of a sibling. The 32-year-old was injured when the 29-year-old returned fire.

The 29-year-old, identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as DeShawn Dingle, of Alcott Drive, Columbia, was shot in the upper body and transported by EMS to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to complications from a gunshot wound.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department stated that all parties involved have been identified. No arrests have been made at this time.

The Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office continues to investigate this incident.