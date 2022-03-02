Victim in Forest Acres shooting dies, killing is first in city since 2015

The Richland County coroner revealed that the shooting victim was 30-year-old Brandon Vandyke.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Forest Acres police say a man shot at The Landings at Forest Acres Wednesday has died and the investigation into what led to his death continues.

The Richland County coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Brandon Vandyke of Columbia. Vandyke was only three days shy of his 31st birthday.

Officials in Forest Acres say that the victim did not live at the apartment complex where the incident took place. Vandyke was taken to the hospital but died hours later.

The Forest Acres Police Department collected evidence and spoke to witnesses into the evening, according to the agency. While the department's K-9 unit was brought in to track down the shooter, no arrests have been made so far.

Chief Don Robinson of the Forest Acres Police Department has requested the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff's Office in the homicide investigation.

“We are committed to bringing all resources to bear to solve this crime. The preventable loss of life is tragic in every city, especially in a tight-knight community like the City of Forest Acres,” said Chief Robinson in the release. “We want to stress this crime appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.”

Forest Acres officials say that this homicide is the first within the city limits since the murder of Officer Greg Alia on September 30, 2015.