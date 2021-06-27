Fatal shooting in Lexington

Lexington Police Chief Green says that there is no danger to the community.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Lexington on Sunday night.

The incident happened a little before 5:30pm in the 100 block of Freedom Drive. When Lexington Police officers arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot dead.

The Lexington Police Department say this is an active investigation and they are working with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

