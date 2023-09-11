Two men dead in overnight shooting near Columbia

Richland County deputies say they got a call around 1 a.m. Monday of a shooting in the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two men are dead following an overnight shooting in Columbia.

Richland County deputies say they got a call around 1 a.m. Monday of a shooting in the 6200 block of Shakespeare Road. When they arrived, they found two men on the sidewalk bleeding and unresponsive. Each had been shot, deputies say.

Deputies say they attempted to revive the men before paramedics arrived on the scene. One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, died at the scene. A second victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers have not yet said if they have any indication of what led up to the shooting. Investigators say this is an ongoing probe and more updates will come.