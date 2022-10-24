Family members charged with chasing down group of teens, firing shotgun and wounding two

Three vehicles were also hit by shotgun pellets as the victims and others attempted to escape.

SWANSEA, S.C. — Three family members are facing charges in connection to a weekend shooting near Swansea.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the shooting happened on Saturday night after a "back-and-forth" between two groups of teenagers near the home of the three suspects on Bub Wise Road.

The sheriff said that, based on what investigators have been able to determine, about 12 minors showed up at the home to support a friend who was "rumored to be fighting" a resident there, 19-year-old Jacob Edward Fuller.

In response, Fuller and his uncle, Raymond Louis Wise, fired shots into the air, after which the teens begin leaving.

“Wise chased after the teens in his car, and Fuller jumped in a truck driven by his mother [Christal Renee Wise-Fuller],” Koon said. “They pursued the teens for about 10-15 minutes throughout Swansea and eventually fired shots at them as they were driving.”

The sheriff's department said two people and three vehicles were hit by shotgun pellets with the victims suffering minor wounds.

As a result of the shooting Fuller is facing two counts each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and pointing and presenting a firearm. He also faces one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Wise-Fuller, the teen's mother, is charged with two counts each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The teen's uncle, Wise, was charged with two counts each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. He also faces one count of pointing and presenting a firearm and another of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.