Father of 4-year-old boy killed Monday in Indiana talks about his son's impact

J'Den Watson shot and killed himself with a gun that was left in a dollhouse, just days after celebrating his fourth birthday.

MUNCIE, Ind. — J'Den Watson was just getting a grasp on his personality.

"He was caring, fun, gentle, liked to play, loved being around other kids," said his father, Jammie Watson.

On Nov. 1, J'Den celebrated his fourth birthday party. One Jammie wouldn't miss.

"I've dealt with a lot in my life with addiction and stuff, so I wasn't there for a lot of his life, but I was more in his life towards the end. Being there, trying to be there," he said.

Just as Jammie was building a relationship with his son, J'Den was taken from him.

Monday afternoon, J'Den allegedly got his hands on his mother's boyfriend's gun and shot himself.

"We're so mad that they couldn't take the time to walk down the stairs to put it in a gun safe. Instead, they left it in a dollhouse and I don't understand that," said J'Den's grandmother, Marcella Taylor. "I'm mad, I'm so mad, but at the same time, my heart goes out to her because I know how good of a mother she was."

The Watson family is planning on having a funeral on Friday. Something Jammie can't believe he's preparing for.

"I don't know how to cope with it," he said. "I don't even think I've fully accepted it."

Still processing, but never forgetting what his son was able to teach him.

"To never stop trying, to never give up and that your kids will always love you," said Watson.