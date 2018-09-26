CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the search for Maddox Ritch, a 6-year-old boy with special needs who disappeared last weekend continues, the boy's father went to social media Wednesday to strike down claims that he was paid to give interviews about his son's disappearance.

Ian Ritch posted to Facebook Wednesday morning that he gave two interviews about his son's disappearance simply to get the word out and he begged anyone with information to come forward to police.

"It has been too long already and we need him back home," Ritch wrote. "I just want to hold him. Also, so so you know I never received a dime for interviews. I just want to get the message out. We need everyone's help to make it happen.

"I love my son with all my heart and I need him to be back home with his family."

Ritch gave an exclusive interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Wednesday.

"I could see him until a certain point," Ian Ritch said. "He got out of my view and that's when I never seen him again."

Ritch told GMA he regrets every moment from that day [the day Maddox disappeared.]

"Everyone looks at you like you're a monster, and I regretted it since the moment its happened," Ritch said.

Maddox Ritch disappeared from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia on Saturday, September 22. He was last seen with his father Ian and another adult before disappearing. A tip line has been opened at 704-869-1075. Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said authorities were following more than 150 leads in the case over 75 "agonizing" hours.

Chief Helton asked a professional photographer, who was seen at the park that day, to reach out to police. He said a white man in his early 30s was taking pictures of three white children holding balloons and dressed in Dr. Seuss costumes. Chief Helton said he'd like to talk to the parents of those kids, who were also there, as well as a male jogger who was nearby.

Maddox Ritch's mother, Carrie Ritch, spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday. She offered a tearful plea for anyone to come forth with information about her son's disappearance.

“I just want my baby home, please, whatever you can do. Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living. He's mama's boy,” she cried. "His smile is so contagious, and his laughter is so precious."

Chief Helton confirmed there was a delay in the time when Maddox went missing and when police were called to the park. Investigators said Maddox's father lost track of his son around 1:30 p.m., but dispatch records show officers weren't called until 2:33 p.m.

The 911 call was released Wednesday to the public after a park employee contacted police. The employee said they were searching for Maddox for about an hour before calling 911.

Chief Helton said both of Maddox's parents have cooperated with the search and have not been named as suspects in the case.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supervisor Jason Kaplan said a $10,000 reward was being offered in this case, and he warned the public about spreading rumors on social media.

“If you don’t see the information coming from an official source such as Gastonia Police or the FBI, I really think it’s irresponsible for you to continue to push that message out," he said.

