After nearly three years of waiting, Dupray Adams, Nevaeh's father, says the verdict was the closure the family needed.

SUMTER, S.C. — The father of a Sumter five-year-old is speaking to News19 one day after a jury convicted a man for the child's murder and that of her mother.

After a week-long trial, Daunte Johnson was convicted of killing Sharee Bradley and her child Nevaeh Adams.

He now faces life in prison.

"It was a long time coming," he said. "I cried... It’s justice done for my daughter and her mother."

In the courtroom, Adams was just feet from Johnson.

"Just to look over there and see, see his face, the times that he showed up. It was like he really didn't care," Adams said. "It was in me to want to go over there, but I knew that wasn’t going to solve anything.”

Even during sentencing, the family showed restraint, not requesting the death penalty.

"We don’t wish that on people, but sometimes your actions have to be paid for, you have to pay for what you do," Adams said. "So, the death penalty would’ve been the easy way out.”

As they move forward, Adams' said his heart is full of gratitude.

"Want to thank the solicitor… and the detectives and their work… and even the jury," Adams said.

He hopes his daughter and her mom will be remembered for the good times.

"I just want her to be remembered as Heaven, you know? My angel," Adams said. "That was my angel, and her mother, she was a mother that loved her children.”

While the trial is over for Johnson, he may face court in another state.