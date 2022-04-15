Columbia father, son charged with firing guns at trucks on Lexington County roadway

The men are accused of following one truck after shooting at it, then shifting their focus toward another truck.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A father and son from Columbia are facing charges of attempted murder after they allegedly chased after and fired at two trucks on Thursday morning.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said 54-year-old Anthony Gail Davis and 28-year-old Anthony Ryan Davis were each arrested after evidence showed they chased down one truck traveling on Kenna Drive and fired a shotgun at it.

Sheriff Jay Koon said the two men in the truck attempted to get away after the first shot but were chased until the targeted men lost them in traffic. The Davises fired soon fired multiple times at another truck, the sheriff said.

Investigators said no one was injured but the sheriff added that shotgun pellets also hit several houses in the neighborhood.

The father and son were eventually found by deputies near the scene based on a description of their vehicle and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.