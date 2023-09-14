The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has charged 39-year-old Daniel Logan with two first-degree felonies as a result of the attack.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — A happy 6-year-old boy, Jeremy had just gotten a new belt in jiu-jitsu, played his first soccer match and was studying Chinese characters. His father, Arturo, was excited for what was ahead of him.

"He was telling his mama on the way home [that] he just couldn't wait to start the week, to go back to jiu-jitsu, tie the belt. And the last thing I told him when he got covered [was], 'See you in the morning.' He was so eager to go to sleep," said Arturo, who did not provide a last name for himself or his son.

But that optimism and joy would turn into sheer despair. On Sept. 11, at around 5 a.m., Williamson County deputies responded to a disturbance on Rock Mill Loop in Georgetown. Deputies say 39-year-old Daniel Logan forced his way into a home and assaulted two victims with a baseball bat. One of them was Jeremy.

"I saw my 6-year-old laying in a pool of blood," Arturo said. "He was hit in the back of his head, shattered the back of his skull into pieces. Now, I am just told by the ICU that he is not gonna make it."

Logan's house is next door to Arturo's. Arturo said he has lived in his Georgetown home since 2014 and never had any issues with anyone.

Seeing his son's state has led him to reflect on Jeremy's middle name: Emmanuel.

"[The name] means 'God with us,' and darkness came into my house and took away my candle," Arturo said. "He gave us six wonderful years."

Deputies still have not determined Logan's motive. As of now, Logan faces two first-degree felony charges, injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Jeremy's family.

