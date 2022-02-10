FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is reminding residents to be mindful about packages on front porches after $3,700 worth of chemotherapy medication was stolen from a home, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Police say a suspect under the semblance of a food delivery driver stole the package. Details about the suspect, their arrest, and where the crime occurred were not immediately released.
The homeowner was able to capture the crime on a Nest doorbell camera. The Fayetteville Police Department encourages residents to install similar devices, when possible, to help catch porch pirates in the city.
