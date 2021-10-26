FBI searching for more information on accused serial sex offender, ex-CIA agent

Brian Raymond's electronic devices had hundreds of photographs and videos showing unconscious women, authorities say.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service Office of Special Investigations (DSS) are asking for help from the public in looking for information about accused serial sexual offender Brian Jeffrey Raymond, who previously worked at the Central Intelligence Agency.

The investigation into Raymond began back in May of 2020, the FBI said. That's when a naked woman was seen screaming from a balcony, which turned out to be Raymond's residence in Mexico City.

Raymond admitted to having intercourse with her, but the woman reported that she had no memory after consuming drinks and food provided by Raymond, according to an FBI press release.

During the investigation in 2020, the FBI and DSS recovered Raymond's electronic devices, which had hundreds of photographs and videos created between 2006 and May of 2020, depicting at least 24 unconscious women, investigators said.

Almost all of the women in the photos and videos experienced memory loss during their time with Raymond and said they had no knowledge of the photographs, videos or physical contact, the FBI say.

The FBI is looking for more potential victims of Raymond. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim, or who may have information about Raymond are asked to fill out a secure, online questionnaire, or contact the FBI via email at ReportingBJR@fbi.gov or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Raymond also admitted that over the course of 14 years, he recorded and/or photographed unconscious and nude or partially nude women, the FBI said.

In the plea agreement, Raymond admitted to having sexual intercourse with two of the women depicted when both were unable to remember what had happened. Brian J. Raymond plead guilty in July 2021 to two counts of sexual abuse, in which the victims were incapable of consent, and one count of transporting obscene material.

Raymond previously worked for years at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to the FBI. In the United States and internationally, Raymond met many of his victims on various dating applications. He speaks both Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.

The FBI and DSS are asking for the public’s assistance in seeking information about serial sexual offender and Former CIA Employee Brian J Raymond. Raymond’s electronic devices hundreds of photos videos created ‘06 and 5/30/20 of 24 unconscious and nude or partially nude women pic.twitter.com/jGtUvIEvyL — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) October 26, 2021

Raymond resided in both Washington, D.C., and San Diego. Raymond was said to have traveled extensively for work and leisure, and lived in numerous countries, including Mexico and Peru, according to FBI investigators

Raymond was living in Mexico City and working at the U.S. Embassy from August 2018 until May 2020.

Raymond is scheduled to be sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C,. on February 7, 2022, following a pre-sentencing evidentiary hearing beginning on January 31 2022.