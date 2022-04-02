FBI Columbia office: Don't be a victim of a Valentine's Day romance scam

The agency says crooks are intent on using dating apps - and other people's personal information - to build their bank accounts while breaking hearts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A holiday that's known for its focus on love and happiness also carries a dark side that could leave some with more than just a broken heart.

The FBI's Columbia office is urging the community to be wary of certain scams that take advantage of the holiday to make major money.

According to the FBI, these scams play out with the scammer tricks their victims into believing they're beginning a true relationship. They then use the relationship to get money from the victims as well as personal and financial information. They may also convince their victims to buy things for them.

The FBI reports that in 2020, victims lost more than $281 million to these scams, and losses in South Carolina accounted for $4.4 million.

But federal agents advise there are warning signs.

These include immediate attempts to communicate by email or services outside a dating site. The fraudster may also claim to be from the U.S. but say they are living or traveling abroad.

The FBI adds that reports that people were introduced by "destiny" or "fate" might be a bad sign as well.

And if they suddenly ask for financial help due to some sort of financial crisis, that is also a pretty solid giveaway.

Those using dating sites may also notice the person disappear from the site but reappear under a different name.

And one of the biggest signs that this love affair is financially fraudulent is when the person, who may have never even met the victim yet, begins asking for money, goods, or other types of financial help.

But the FBI also stresses that awareness is powerful when it comes to not becoming a victim in these schemes.

The FBI provides several tips that all amount to one thing: when the would-be scammer asks for money or personal information that may allow them to steal your identity - such as bank account details or Social Security numbers - simply refuse.

But other tips go toward online safety in general. The FBI suggests people be extremely careful what information they make public online, as scammers could use that information to manipulate their targets.

It's a good idea to check what they're sharing as well. Research the person's photo and provided information to see if they are being used elsewhere.

But, perhaps the best tip from the FBI is a decent suggestion for many who enter a new relationship. Take it slow, get to know the other person, and don't be afraid to ask questions.

As for those who believe they've already been tricked by a rotten Romeo, there are options. The FBI suggests the public contact their Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) and also call their bank, credit union, or card company in the event that money that shouldn't be missing suddenly is.