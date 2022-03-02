New details in FBI hate crimes investigation into HBCU bomb threats

The agency said at least 57 institutions, faith-based or academic, were targeted across the country between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16.

ATLANTA — The FBI revealed the scope of its investigation into ongoing nationwide bomb threats targeting historically black colleges and universities on Wednesday.

In a news release, the agency said at least 57 institutions were targeted across the country between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16. Georgia's Spelman College, Fort Valley State, and Albany State University were among the institutions that reported bomb threats within that time frame.

To note, the FBI said it is investigating threats made to historically black colleges and universities, houses of worship, and other faith-based and academic institutions.

There are 104 colleges in the U.S. that are recognized as an HBCU by the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly 20 those reported bomb threats between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, according to investigators.

However, no explosive devices related to these threats have been found, according to the FBI's latest update.

Previous reports said the FBI had identified six persons of interest described as six "tech-savvy" juveniles earlier this month.

The agency did not offer details on which faith-based institutions have received threats.

The FBI said the bomb threats have been made in phone calls, emails, instant messages and anonymous online posts, with FBI agents across 31 field offices gathering a variety of electronic evidence for analysis, according to a news release. The agency added it is "investigating these cases as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."

No arrests have been made.