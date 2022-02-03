Romance scams: FBI tips to protect your heart and your bank account

Some 24,000 victims in the US reported losing approximately $1 billion to romance scams in 2021, according to the FBI.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — If you've seen the Netflix docudramas "Tinder Swindler" and "Dirty John," you've seen classic cases of romance scammers at work.

These criminals are pros at winning trust by wooing their targets while they manipulate them to steal their hearts -- and their money. They usually leave them brokenhearted and broke.

Editor's note: The video above originally ran in 2021.

In 2021, some 24,000 romance scams victims in the U.S. reported losing around $1 billion in romance scams, according to the FBI. And those are just the cases that were reported to law enforcement.

How to spot a romance scam

The con artists typically use a fake identity and operate on dating and social media sites.

They often work quickly to build a relationship and even shower their unsuspecting victims with flowers and gifts to win their trust.

A lot of these con artists appear to live lavish lifestyles to help convince the victim that they are wealthy.

Some operate only online, while others wine and dine their victims in person.

Eventually, they all ask for money. They'll tug on the victim's heartstrings by concocting stories about medical emergencies, business deals or unexpected bills.

Once they get they money, they vanish and begin hunting their next victim.

Romance scam red flags

Beware if someone seems too perfect

They quickly ask you to communicate directly

If they promise to meet in person but come up with excuses to avoid it. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious.

If they try to isolate you from friends and family

If they request explicit photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

If someone you meet online needs your bank account information to deposit money, don't fall for it.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of romance scams