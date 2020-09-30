Man sought in child endangerment case, FBI says

Agents with Federal Bureau of Investigations seek unknown man -- John Doe 42 -- associated with endangered child

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are asking the public for help in locating a man they have dubbed John Doe 42 in relation to a child endangerment case. They believe John Doe 42 has critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

A nationwide alert has been issued for the man, but not much is known about this person. The FBI has assessed a video of John Doe 42 and have determined he speaks with a Southern accent, although that does not mean he is currently somewhere in the South.

John Doe 42 is described as a White male, likely between the ages of 50 and 65 years old.