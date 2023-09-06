FBI seeks public's help identifying person who may have information in ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation

The unidentified male, John Doe 47, may be crucial to the case.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating an unknown male that investigators believe may have information regarding an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation involving children.

John Doe 47, as the FBI designates the unknown male, is shown on a video with a child victim of sexual exploitation. The video was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. Investigators have determined that EXIF data embedded in the video indicate the files were produced before April 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as a male, likely between the ages of 18 and 25, and can be heard speaking English in the video.

This man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.