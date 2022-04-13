FBI issues warning about internet sextortion targeting young boys

FBI agents say the criminals pose as kids to get the images and threaten to leak them if the victim doesn't pay them money.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — FBI officials in South Carolina say they're seeing more reports of sextortion schemes targeting children.

The FBI's latest warning says they've seen increased reports of adults on social media and online games posting as kids to coerce children into sharing sexual images and videos.

After receiving the images, the perpetrators tell the child they'll post them online if they don't send them money. Investigators say young boys between the ages of 14 and 17 are the primary target of these schemes.

"The victims of these crimes may be afraid to come forward, so it's important to have open discussions with your children about their activities online," FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge Susan Ferensic said.

The FBI says parents should tell their children to be careful when sharing anything online, especially with strangers.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.