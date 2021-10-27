11-year-old arrested for 2nd time after making false report of active shooter at Florida elementary school

She is charged with making a false report of a shooting, misuse of the 911 system, and disruption of a school function.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County after calling deputies to make a false report that an active shooter was inside her school for the second time in just two months, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a possible active shooter at Rymfire Elementary School on Tuesday.

FCSO said the Dispatch Center received a call from a juvenile on the school premises advising there was a shooter in the school, claiming her name was “Andy Caor” and that multiple shots were heard.

The caller further claimed that there was an active shooter in a classroom but when the 911 communication specialist asked to speak to the teacher, the caller hung up.

After receiving the call, FCSO and the Palm Coast and Flagler County Fire-Rescue Department responded to the school and the school went into a Code Red lockdown.

The School Resource Deputy immediately responded to the classroom. He and the school’s vice-principal did not hear anything consistent with gunfire nor did other school staff, FCSO said.

The teacher, whose classroom the call came from, stated he did not hear or see anything related to a school shooter.

After deputies searched the campus an investigation was conducted and the school was able to identify that the phone the 911 call was placed from belonged to a student, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives found that the student from the September 2 false report of a shooting at Rymfire Elementary was the same student in this incident.

“This student has not learned that you cannot and should not make false reports as we have previously arrested her for a similar call,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We take all threats very seriously and this “prank” resulted in a massive response, taking deputies and firefighters away from real calls and costing taxpayers a lot of money. Threats are not a joke and false reports are not a prank! Obviously, this child has serious issues and is crying out for attention and help, but this is not the way to get it.”