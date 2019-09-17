COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Tyrone Mayes, 28, of Columbia, possessed a loaded 9mm handgun, along with ammunition, while fishing on the Santee River in Calhoun County.

Mayes is a convicted felon.

According to an officer with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), on October 15, 2017 they approached the boat where Mayes was fishing to conduct a safety inspection. While conducting the inspection, the officer asked to see the contents of a drawstring bag that Mayes was holding to check for fish.

According to the report, Mayes jumped in the water with the bag and dropped it into the river instead of letting the officer look in it.

DNR assembled a dive team, along with other officers, to search for the bag in the river. The dive team recovered the bag after about two and a half hours and found a loaded 9mm handgun, along with ammunition, digital scales, and a cell phone. The gun had been previously reported as stolen from a vehicle. Mayes admitted to possessing the gun and ammunition.

Federal law prohibits Mayes from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his felony status. His prior state felony convictions include: second degree burglary (2006), grand larceny (2010), and two counts of attempted murder (2013).

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Mayes to 48 months in federal prison, to be followed by a 2-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.