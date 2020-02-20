SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies seized nearly $800,000 worth of Fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 on February 4.

Marlon Myers, 45, of Florida, was stopped after following another vehicle too closely when a deputy noticed signs of possible criminal activity including multiple cell phones.

According to law enforcement, Myers travel timeline from Florida to New York and back was not possible, he could not produce the rental agreement for the vehicle, his driver’s license was suspended, and he appeared to the deputies as being 'intensely nervous' during the interaction.

When deputies asked if he had cocaine in the vehicle, Myers shook his head “yes” but verbally responded “no.”

A K-9 unit, already on scene, gave an indication to the odor or illegal drugs.

Deputies found a black suitcase inside the trunk that contained personal belongings and what appeared to be cocaine. Myers was arrested at that time.

The cocaine was later determined to be 3 kilograms of Fentanyl (6.6 pounds) worth more than $598,700 and 1 kilogram of cocaine (2.2 pounds) worth more than $199,500.

Sumter County

The amount of Fentanyl seized in is enough to kill more than 100,000 people, nearly the population of Sumter, according to Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

“About 90 percent of overdoses in the county now are related to Fentanyl and there was a 300 percent increase in overdose deaths in the county last year. This is a drug that is deadly if you get a small amount on your skin and people have no idea how much they are getting when it’s mixed with other drugs,” Dennis said.

Department of Homeland Security has adopted the case because the majority of the trafficking operation occurred outside of Sumter County.