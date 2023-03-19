Shots fired outside student apartments in Columbia lead to two agency investigation

A campus alert shared through the University of South Carolina's warning system suggested a fight spilled in the roadway and gunfire followed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Campus and Columbia police are searching for a suspect accused of opening fire near the University of South Carolina early Sunday morning.

According to an alert put out by the university's Carolina Alert system, around 1 a.m., several people were involved in a fight at Park Place Columbia, a campus-affiliated residential complex near the corner of Huger and Blossom streets.

The fight then spilled out into the roadway according to preliminary reports and about six or seven shots were fired. The suspect then ran from the scene toward another student apartment complex, Greene Crossing, located on the north side of Blossom Street.

At 1:55 a.m., police said that they had canvassed the area and did not believe the suspect was still there. Despite the gunfire, no injuries were reported and the incident is now being investigated by both campus police and the Columbia Police Department.