COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a fight that left a man with multiple stab wounds.

Michael D. Hinson Jr., 23, is being charged with attempted murder. Stephanie Perez-Ray, 31, is being charged with assault and battery 3rd degree.

According to Richland County deputies, they responded to a call on August 28 at approximately 10 p.m. for an assault at the 100 block of Chatham Trace.

They met the victims, and the wife said she and Perez-Ray were friends who had a falling out two weeks prior when Perez-Ray told the victim she was a bad parent.

According to the report, Perez-Ray and Hinson went to the victim’s house uninvited and accused them of slashing Perez-Ray’s car tires. A fight ensued with both couples on scene. The husband was trained in mixed martial arts and was able to put Hinson on the ground and beat him up. Hinson pulled a knife out and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body.

Hinson and Perez-Ray are being held at the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center.